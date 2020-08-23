Bank of The West Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 77.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

