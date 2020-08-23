Bank of The West Sells 1,841 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

BK stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

