Bank of The West Sells 2,539 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 254,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $100.51 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

