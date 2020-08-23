Bank of The West Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

REGN opened at $605.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $626.31 and a 200-day moving average of $542.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

