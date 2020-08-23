Bank of The West Trims Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

