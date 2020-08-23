Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €18.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.34 ($21.57).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.84 ($17.46) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.10.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

