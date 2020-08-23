Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

