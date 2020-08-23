BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 26.83%.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $673.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBAR. HSBC lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

