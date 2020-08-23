Berry Petroleum Company LLC to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRY. UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.