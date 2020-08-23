Best Buy (BBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

