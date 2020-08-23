Bitauto (BITA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Bitauto has set its Q2 2020

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts expect Bitauto to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bitauto stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bitauto has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

