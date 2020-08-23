Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $281.36 or 0.02429546 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Ovis, Bittrex and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,580.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00649394 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,497,588 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

