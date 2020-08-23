Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00006599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bithumb, Indodax and HitBTC. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $142.45 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005689 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000806 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034750 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BigONE, Bithumb, Gate.io, YoBit, Indodax, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Crex24 and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.