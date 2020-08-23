Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $10.54

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $184.62 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00091063 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin and Bitsane.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00665677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00081742 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Bitlish, QuadrigaCX, SouthXchange, YoBit, Coinone, BitBay, Koineks, HitBTC, Kucoin, Graviex, Huobi, Crex24, Zebpay, BitFlip, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Korbit, BitMarket, Exmo, TDAX, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Ovis, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Binance, Bitsane, Exrates, Coinnest, Bithumb, Bleutrade, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, C2CX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.