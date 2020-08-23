BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $182.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $278.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $800.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $758.01 million to $840.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.22 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $584.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.84.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

