Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

