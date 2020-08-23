Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $825.00 to $1,000.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $875.20 and last traded at $872.22, with a volume of 1578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $852.60.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.86.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 66.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,716.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $728.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

