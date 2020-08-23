Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $41,787.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

