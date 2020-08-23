Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Post $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. 432,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.