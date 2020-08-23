Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post $33.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.89 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $115.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.03 billion to $116.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.85 billion to $153.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.