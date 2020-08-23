Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.39). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Xencor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

