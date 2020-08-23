Brokers Offer Predictions for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.64 billion.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.