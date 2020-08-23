Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,676 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

