Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 30,571 Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $982.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

