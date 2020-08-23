Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

