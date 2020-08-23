Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,721 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 9.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 205.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

