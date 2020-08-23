Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Cango had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CANG opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $946.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CANG shares. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

