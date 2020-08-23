Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

