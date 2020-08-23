Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,449,913.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,541,243.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $341,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $206,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

