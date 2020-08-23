Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $260.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Cryptohub and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00033531 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.01497940 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Coinnest, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Exmo and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

