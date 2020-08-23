CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts expect that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

