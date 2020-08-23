Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,076. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

