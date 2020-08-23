Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in July

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,399,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 1,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWBHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.