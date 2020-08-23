Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

