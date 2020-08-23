Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

