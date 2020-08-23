Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

