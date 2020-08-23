CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 24th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80. CNFinance has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 650.08 and a current ratio of 650.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

CNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of CNFinance in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

