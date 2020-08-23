COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $84.40.

About COCHLEAR LTD/ADR

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

