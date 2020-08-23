Comparing Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $806.43 million 4.77 $397.55 million $7.69 8.69 Clovis Oncology $143.01 million 3.26 -$400.42 million ($7.60) -0.70

Arena Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 1 0 12 0 2.85 Clovis Oncology 2 4 2 0 2.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $78.42, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.54%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals -5,727.22% -31.14% -28.59% Clovis Oncology -241.69% N/A -58.57%

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain. It is also developing APD418, a calcium-independent myofilament derepressor for the treatment of decompensated heart failure. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Axovant Sciences GmbH; Outpost Medicine LLC; CY Biotech Company Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Eisai Co., Ltd.; and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

