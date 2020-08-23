Connable Office Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. G.Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

