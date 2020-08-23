Connable Office Inc. Purchases 3,645 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,723,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 355,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter.

FSP opened at $4.68 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

