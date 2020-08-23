ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

