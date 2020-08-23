ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

