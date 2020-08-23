Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Construction Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,014,899 shares of company stock worth $113,743,963 over the last three months. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

