Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming Acquires 20,750 Shares of Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming acquired 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.50.

CWGL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.