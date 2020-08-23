Critical Analysis: ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONEOK and Crestwood Equity Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $10.16 billion 1.17 $1.28 billion $3.07 8.76 Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.33 $285.10 million $0.01 1,422.00

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Crestwood Equity Partners. ONEOK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crestwood Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ONEOK has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.24, indicating that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Crestwood Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 7.13% 18.28% 5.03% Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54%

Dividends

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.6%. ONEOK pays out 121.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 25,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ONEOK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ONEOK and Crestwood Equity Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 1 14 5 0 2.20 Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 2 0 2.14

ONEOK presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.63%. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus target price of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given ONEOK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Summary

ONEOK beats Crestwood Equity Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. It also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. The company owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, it operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, the company owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, producers, processors, and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.9 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.5 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MMBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.6 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

