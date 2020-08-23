Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 51.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.