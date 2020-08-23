CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

EVD opened at €36.04 ($42.40) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1-year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.36.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.