Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. 726,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

