Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 167,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

CWT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 290,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,176. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

